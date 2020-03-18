Murder House Flip Trailer Gives Viewers a Taste of Home Renovation and True Crime

  By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 8:03 AM

Murder House Flip

Quibi

Somehow, a home renovation show focusing on infamous domiciles where unspeakable acts were committed didn't exist until now with Murder House Flip.

"Murder and makeover don't usually go together," Joelle Uzyel says in the trailer below.

"But this isn't just about design, we need to give this space new life and energy," Mikel Welch says.

The trailer for the new home renovation series is here and it's full of harrowing tales of murder and home purchases. "This is where all the murders took place," Joelle Uzyel says more than once in the sneak peek below.

Photos

Your Guide to Quibi, the Mobile Platform Snatching Up Stars

Murder House Flip comes from Josh Berman of CSI and Bones fame, Penny Dreadful's Chris King, and Katherine Ramsland and Star Price of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Joelle Uzyel and Mikel Welch serve as the renovation experts and hosts tasked with removing the stains and sins of the pass to take these homes from "morbid to marvelous," Quibi's official description reads.

"To afford to live by the beach, we had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up," a homeowner says in the trailer.

Click play on the trailer above to get a glimpse at Murder House Flip. It will be one of the shows available when Quibi launches on April 6. Get a look at more unscripted programming from Quibi below.

Dishmantled, Quibi

Quibi

Dishmantled

Guest judges include Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dany Levy, Roy Choi and more.

Dishmantled, Quibi

Quibi

Dishmantled

Can you tell what this dish is?

Dishmantled, Quibi

Quibi

Dishmantled

The cooking contestants have to recreate the dish that explodes all over them.

Gayme Show, Quibi

Quibi

Gayme Show!

Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni are the hosts for the new game show.

Gayme Show, Quibi

Quibi

Gayme Show!

Each episode of Gayme Show! sees a straight contestant paired up with celebrity for various challenges.

Gayme Show, Quibi

Quibi

Gayme Show!

Ilana Glazer, D'Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom and Guy Branum are among the celebrity players.

Gayme Show, Quibi

Quibi

Gayme Show!

The straight contestants battle to be crowned "Queen of the Straights."

Fashion's a Drag

Quibi

Fashion's a Drag

Fashion's a Drag will spill all the tea on the latest in the world of clothing design.

Singled Out, Quibi

Quibi

Singled Out

The new version of the show includes a social media aspect.

Singled Out, Quibi

Quibi

Singled Out

The new Singled Out will feature all genders and preferences.

Singled Out, Quibi

Quibi

Singled Out

The new Singled Out has been updated for the online dating times.

Singled Out, Quibi

Quibi

Singled Out

Joel Kim Booster previously starred in NBC's Sunnyside.

Singled Out, Quibi

Quibi

Singled Out

Singled Out joins Keke Palmer's growing list of credits that already includes hosting GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.

