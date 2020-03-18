Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Prove They Are "Going Strong" in New Selfie

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are staying close.

On Tuesday, the "Stupid Love" singer posted a selfie with her new boyfriend on Instagram, where the duo can be seen holding hands as they share a loving embrace. Looking super glam, Gaga delivered a fierce smize as she leaned into her CEO beau, who was smiling sweetly into the camera.

In addition to giving fans an adorable couple's moment, Gaga also used the opportunity to provide an update on her social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves," she wrote. "Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it's ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!" Gaga added, "What a kind act for the world."