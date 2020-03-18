Zelda Williams Finds Heartwarming Photos of Dad Robin Williams

Zelda Williams took to Twitter on Wednesday to share some photos she found of the late Robin Williams.

The sweet snapshots showed the father-daughter duo posing in the famous TRL photo booth. Zelda informed a follower she went there with her father and with singer Jojo when she was about 16 or 17 years old.

"Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems," she tweeted along with the pictures.

Robin died in August 2014 at the age of 63. His death was ruled a suicide.

Over the years, Zelda has paid tribute to her father in a number of ways. In 2018, for instance, she shared a heartfelt post ahead of his birthday.

"It's that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them. These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you'll see me a lot less, if at all," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "For all the internet's good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it's very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It's harder still to be expected to reach back. So, while I've got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life's work. Thank you for missing him. I do too."