Ana de Armas Shares Dreamy Photos From Vacation With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, an Instagram boyfriend?

Judging by photos Ana de Armas recently shared on Instagram, such may be the case for the actor with his off-screen leading lady.

Earlier this month, the new Hollywood pair jetted off to the Knives Out star's native Cuba and later on vacation in Costa Rica.

"They are without a doubt a couple," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."

"They have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing," the eyewitness explained. "The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They've been coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together."