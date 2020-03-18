Watch Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Late Night Hosts Deliver At-Home Monologues

The late night hosts are social distancing.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert delivered their monologues via YouTube from their homes after suspending production on their late night shows due to coronavirus concerns. Seeing the humor in the situation, each comedian put their own creative flare into their video and did their best with what they had available. Some even recruited members of their family to help with filming and graphic design.

For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the former Saturday Night Live alum hosted his first The Tonight Show: At Home Edition episode from his children's playroom. Addressing the camera, Fallon said, "We really don't know what this is, but I wanted to put something out there for you guys so we can have some levity in these bizarre times." The funnyman also shared that he will be highlighting various charities that are providing food and resources throughout the remainder of his At Home series, starting with Feeding America.