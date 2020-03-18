Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchors Today From Home Amid "Mild" Sore Throat

Savannah Guthrie is working from home today.

The journalist is co-anchoring the Today show from her basement today after coming down with "a mild sore throat and runny nose." During the broadcast, Guthrie's co-anchor Hoda Kotb said she missed her "partner in crime."

"Well now we're really socially distancing aren't we, Hoda?" Guthrie asked. "Well, it's very unusual, I'm actually home. I'm in my basement right now."

"Here's what happened, I wasn't feeling my best, little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?" Guthrie said. "So, in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now. We followed the advice of NBC's medical team, and so, here I am, I'm working from home as we speak. And we're still together and we're gonna get this show on the air."