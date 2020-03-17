Tom Hanks Shares Coronavirus Symptoms One Week After Diagnosis

After being released from the hospital, Tom Hanks is updating his fans and followers on the status of his health.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," the 63-year-old actor shared in an Instagram post. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

On Monday, March 16, about a week after Hanks revealed he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, the actor's rep told E! News that the couple was in quarantine in their home in Australia.

In his update on Tuesday afternoon, Hanks continued, "Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."