These Video Games Will Help Keep Your Brain Busy

  • By
    &

by Mallory Carra | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 4:41 PM

You have a lot of options when it comes to keeping busy: writing, crafts, cooking, cleaning, and more. But sometimes you just want to kick back and play some video games—and that's totally fine.

Want to decompress from your busy day? We've rounded up some lighthearted and fun video games that can help you do just that. You can get away from it all with peaceful and popular game about making friends and redecorating on a faraway island, this life simulator with a longtime cult following, and the Mario racing game you've loved since your childhood.

The perfect video game escape is out there for you. Shop below to find yours...

Read

Pre-order Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Score Lots of Bonus Swag!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The hottest game of the spring is already a bestseller—and it's not even out yet. Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on March 20, but you can pre-order the game right now! Warning: It will sell out, so you'll need to secure your copy in advance.

$60 Amazon $60 Best Buy $60 GameStop
Sims 4

Make sure all your basic needs are bright green before settling in to play everyone's endless favorite life simulation game. You'll need to clear your schedule for a few hours—you won't want to stop playing. Available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

$28 Amazon $40 Best Buy $40 GameStop
Sims 4 Get Famous Expansion Pack

Sims fans know that there are an endless amount of expansion packs for the base game and this one is all about giving your Sims a life of fame and fortune. Available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

$28 Amazon $20 Best Buy $40 GameStop
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The classic Mario racing game you loved as a kid is on Nintendo Switch and waiting for you to choose your racer. Will you choose Bowser, Donkey Kong, or Princess Peach? It's your call.

$54 Amazon $60 Best Buy $60 GameStop
Minecraft

Explore a pixelated new world in this sandbox video game, which is likely to become the best-selling game of all time. Available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

$29 Amazon $30 Best Buy $30 GameStop
Stardew Valley

You inherit a farm in this adorable, pixelated game that has lots to explore and surprisingly deep commentary on supporting local businesses vs. corporate chains. Fans of Animal Crossing will enjoy this one, too. Available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

$15 Best Buy $15 GameStop
Super Mario Maker 2

If you've ever dreamed of making your own Super Mario world, this one's for you. Create your own world, and then share it with all of your friends.

$50 Amazon $60 Best Buy $60 GameStop
Florence

This sweet, low-key game follows 25-year-old Florence as she falls in love for the first time—and gets her heart broken.The wonderful score and animation will have you reminiscing about your own first love.

$6 GameStop
Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario's brother Luigi gets the spotlight in this series that follows him through a truly otherworldly hotel where all of his friends have gone missing. Your mission, as Luigi, is to find them!

$60 Amazon $60 Best Buy $60 GameStop
Super Mario Party

The beloved multiplayer Nintendo title is a board game come to life with all of your favorite Mario characters. Compete in super fun minigames like mini baseball, flipping meat, pedaling tricycles, and more.

$50 Amazon $60 Best Buy $60 GameStop

