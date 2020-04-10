Maddie & Tae Get Personal About "Love, Loss and Redemption" in New Music

The best music always comes from the heart.

Like many country music artists, Maddie & Tae have had to deal with postponed performances and celebrations like the 2020 ACM Awards because of the Coronavirus.

But fortunately for fans, the duo made up of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye are still able to release their highly anticipated sophomore album The Way It Feels today. And spoiler alert: The ladies promise it will be well worth the wait.

"Once you see the full album, it all starts making sense where you hear this cycle of love, loss and redemption," Maddie explained to E! News exclusively. "The fans are going to hear our hearts and hear a lot of really personal things that we've been through in the past couple of years, which is our favorite kind of music to listen to."

She added, "Our favorite themes to listen to are just raw, true emotion and they're going to get to hear that from us on this record."