Celebrate National Awkward Moments Day With the Pop Culture That Had Us in a Full-Body Cringe

We could all use a good laugh right about now.

With the state of the world what is it is right now and everyone practicing some extreme social distancing for the sake of everyone, we're all looking for something to take our minds off our worries, if even for just a few minutes. Enter: National Awkward Moments Day.

We're not sure why someone decided to dedicate a day every year to celebrating the cringe-inducing moments that we all experience from time to time, but we're so glad that they did and that it falls on Wednesday, March 18--right when we need it most.

To celebrate this year, we've gathered the funniest and strangest pop cultures moments in recent years that left us with a full-body cringe as we watched them unfold. Thankfully, there's been no shortage of them. From a pair of unforgettable John Travolta moments at award shows to Mariah Carey's NYE meltdown, a Bachelor dumping his fiancée on live television to Steve Harvey crowning the wrong Miss Universe, these are the moments we live for and are so glad we weren't actually a part of.