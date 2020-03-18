See Shaquille O'Neal Pop Up on The Funny Dance Show!

Tonight's episode of The Funny Dance Show gets a surprise appearance from none other than Shaquille O'Neal!

While the real Shaq doesn't take the stage, actors Hana Mae Lee and Parvesh Cheena do dance alongside an extra-large cutout of the NBA legend on stilts. The combination doesn't really make sense until you consider the song they're getting down to: "Love Shack" by the B-52's.

Dressed in purple and gold jerseys in a nod to Shaq's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the duo quite literally dances circles around the two incognito stuntmen that make up the fake basketball player. The choreographed number ends with Hana and Parvesh collapsing to the floor to the famous last line.