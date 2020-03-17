Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Backlash Over Insensitive Coronavirus Comments

Here's your reality check, Vanessa Hudgens.

The former Disney Channel darling is apologizing for her recent comments about the coronavirus pandemic, in which she described the growing death toll as "inevitable."

"I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday," Hudgens wrote on Twitter. "I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

Vanessa also posted a video on Instagram, which you can watch above, further reacting to the backlash.

"I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," the 31-year-old said. "Um, It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don't take this situation lightly by any means."