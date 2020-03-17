Of Course Jax Taylor Had a Meltdown at His Own Wedding on Vanderpump Rules

They do.
After weeks of drama, including the firing and rehiring of best man Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright finally wed on tonight's Vanderpump Rules. The wedding, which took place back in June 2019, was certainly a fairy tale dream come true for Brittany.
Not only did the twosome tie the knot at a Kentucky castle, but their nuptials were officiated by 'N Sync alum Lance Bass. Yet, in typical Vanderpump Rules fashion, the wedding wasn't drama free.
For starters, Lala Kent's fiancé Randall Emmett was a no-show during the groomsmen's getting ready process. Why? He lost track of time while cuddling in bed with Stassi Schroeder's boyfriend Beau Clark.
"Randall, what are you doing?" Lala shouted as she found her fiancé still in bed. "Every groomsman is downstairs. Are you dressed?"
In Randall's defense, no one told him when he needed to be downstairs to get ready. Despite Lala's mortification, the film producer scrambled to get ready, with the help of his bed buddy Beau.
"Randall lives in his own world. He has people that give him a schedule that he follows. And that person isn't here right now," the Give Them Lala founder explained in a confessional. "I really want to go in on Randall, but I'm not gonna rip his head off until later."
Thankfully, Randall made it downstairs in time to join the rest of the wedding party for the processional. Even though everything came together, Jax found himself feeling emotional before his nuptials. On top of missing his deceased father, he was hurt that his mother hadn't reached out.
"I'm just getting so much through my head right now. My dad–and I couldn't believe my mom didn't even text my godmother. Nothing," Jax relayed to Lisa Vanderpump and Lance. "That just hurts my feelings."
"The most important thing is that you're marrying the woman of your dreams," the SUR owner assured the groom-to-be.
That he did! Surrounded by their friends and family, Jax and Brittany declared their love for one another—with a few Friends references thrown in there.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The ceremony was practically seamless, outside the brief moment where co-best man Tom Schwartz couldn't find the wedding rings.
Following Schwartz's extremely long best man speech, Brittany's father-daughter dance and the cutting of the cake, it was time to turn the party up a notch. For Jax and Brittany, this meant an after party with Hooters girls and many more drinks.
Unfortunately for Jax's wedding planners, they faced his full wrath after a cash bar was spotted at the after party.
"100,000 dollar wedding and I f--king have this? No," Jax exploded before hunting down the staff. "People want to drink. Now, all these people are gonna f--king leave!"
As Jax noted to wedding planner Mitchell, he already purchased 60 bottles of vodka. Thus, his guests should not be charged for their beverages.
"After everything I've put out for this wedding, I have to look over my shoulder and see my friends paying for drinks," Jax said to the Pump Rules camera. "I mean, it's embarrassing."
While Jax continued to rage to everyone about the missing vodka bottles—and when we say everyone, we mean everyone—Sandoval hunted down event planner Christie and moved the pre-paid cases to the after party.
"I got all the vodka over here," Sandoval proudly told Jax. "Everything's set up. It's done!"
"Really? I appreciate that," the groom declared.
Later on, Jax shockingly gave Sandoval only a B-/C grade for his work as best man. The guy can't catch a break, can he?
Other highlights from the wedding included: Scheana Shay making out with a tall groomsman, Kristen Doute fighting with ex Brian Carter and Lisa confronting Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz for not finalizing their marriage.
Congrats again to the bride and groom!
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
