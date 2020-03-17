Go Inside Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' $8 Million Hollywood Mansion

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 2:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Diane Krugerand Norman Reedus are setting up shop in the sunny hills of Hollywood.

According to Variety, the actor and actress recently picked up their newest piece of real estate in the trendy area of West Hollywood.

The residence, which they paid $8.5 million in cash for, is situated on the famous Laurel View drive and boasts an impressive 7,732 sq. ft. Despite the large amount of space there's only four bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms, but, of course, there are other large rooms that include a studio space, gym and other spaces stars would desire. 

In regards to their bedrooms, the couple no doubt bought the home because of the expansive views of the Los Angeles skyline. Thanks to its location on the hillside, the pair has unobstructed views of the sea to the bustling downtown area. 

This is just one of the many properties the celebrities own. They spend a majority of their time in New York City with their infant daughter, but perhaps their new home will encourage them to spend some time on the west coast.

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

To see their newest digs, check out the gallery below!

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Real Estate, Home

Redfin

L.A. Living

With views like this, Norman and Diane will start every day on the right note.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Real Estate, Home

Redfin

Rub-a-Dub-Dub

Whether it's a steamy shower or soak in the tub they seek, Diane and Norman will never have to go far for the ultimate spa experience.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Real Estate, Home

Redfin

Modern Mansion

If the living room isn't fit for entertaining, then there's surely another space big enough in the 7,732 sq. ft. home that will suffice.

Article continues below

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Real Estate, Home

Redfin

Fine Lines

Unlike his Walking Dead character, Norman's kitchen will have all the food and equipment a man can need.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Real Estate, Home

Redfin

Sweet Dreams

Diane and Norman's daughter will no doubt feel right at home in this calm and beautiful nursery. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Norman Reedus , Diane Kruger , Real Estate , Celebrities , VG , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.