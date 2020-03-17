Idris Elba Offers Hopeful Health Update After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Idris Elba continues to share his experience with the Coronavirus.

Just days after revealing his positive diagnosis, the actor appeared on social media to answer questions from fans and deliver a hopeful update on his condition.

In the 18-minute video, Idris revealed that he doesn't have a fever and hasn't been coughing. But because he has asthma, doctors warned that he would be at risk for getting the virus.

"I generally feel okay," he shared. "Catching Corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all but even my asthma is okay."

For those wondering abut Idris' wife Sabrina Dhowre, the actor said she got tested this morning and isn't used to all of the public attention. He also calls the situation an "amazing bonding time" for the pair. As for whether he's worried about the situation spreading around the world, Idris couldn't help but share his honest opinion.