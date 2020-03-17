Blake Shelton Is Growing Back His Mullet as a ''Symbol of Hope''—and Gwen Stefani Approves

Blake Shelton is ready to be all business in the front and all party in the back.

The 43-year-old took to social media to share some personal news, "I have an announcement. With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some shit like that... Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

On Thursday, March 12, the singer postponed the remaining of his Friends and Heroes Tour with John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins, due to growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic, reports Rolling Stone.

In a statement posted on Instagram last week, Shelton wrote his fans, "Omaha, I'm here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you. But for all the right reasons—chiefly everyone's safety and well-being—we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour."

The cancellation of the remainder of his tour came after he rescheduled his March 12 concert in Omaha, Nebraska. His other tour dates set to take place in Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan are rescheduled for spring 2021.