Big Brother Germany's Contestants Just Learned About the Coronavirus Pandemic on Live TV

For a little while, Germany's Big Brother contestants were some of the only people in the world who didn't know about the current pandemic.

The season started filming in early February, and contestants were kept in the dark as the virus began to spread all over the world. After criticism on social media, producers decided to tell houseguests about what has been happening in a live special, which aired Tuesday. Per social media reports, the host and a doctor spoke to the 14 houseguests from behind glass.

One Twitter user, who says they're an American living in Germany, says the houseguests were then shown a video about how the virus spread, and how Germany had closed its borders, and the host explained that Germany's restaurants and bars were all closed. They also learned that the reason they had stopped hearing applause from an audience was that people were no longer allowed to gather in large groups.