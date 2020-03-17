Bachelor Nation Couples Reveal the Biggest Misconceptions Fans Have About Them

Life outside of Bachelor Nation doesn't always come up roses.

When it comes to your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, social media can often paint a positive portrayal where love happens overnight and life gets a lot more lavish once cameras stop rolling.

But in the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay decided to address some of the biggest misconceptions fans have about them.

For starters, many fans don't even hesitate to approach members of Bachelor Nation thinking they know them. But according to the reality stars, it can sometimes be a bit too much.

"People will grab you. You would never do that to a normal stranger. There's just a lack of boundaries. People think they know you because they've seen your love story unfold but that was really uncomfortable for us," Becca explained. "I had such bad anxiety for the longest time that I didn't even want to go grocery shopping. I didn't want to leave my apartment because I was so on edge."