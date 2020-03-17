15 MasterClasses You'll Wanna Stream Right Now: Simone Biles, RuPaul, Judy Blume & More

Masterclass
by Mallory Carra | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 11:54 AM
It's never too late to learn a new skill—and thanks to technology, you can do it right from your computer. No textbooks needed.
MasterClass is an online education platform that features video classes from renowned experts in their fields, such as business, fashion, and cooking. For $15/a month (billed annually), you can take classes from the comfort of your home from an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, a Grammy-winning singer, and a Nobel Prize-winning economist.
We've rounded up the best MasterClasses you can dive into and all the newfound knowledge you've always wanted. Start your educational journey below!
Learn vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and more from the 10-time gold medal-winner, who has already become an Olympic legend at just 23 years old.
The Nobel Prize-winning economist shares the key principles that shape major political and social issues, including health care, taxes, globalization, and more.
Jam with the Grammy-winning producer as he shows you how to collaborate with vocalists, layer new tracks, and create great hooks.
Master the fundamental techniques needed to make French pastries just like the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef who gave us the cronut and the famous bakeries that bear his name.
Shoot your shot by learning shooting, ball-handling, and scoring techniques with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.
Have you dreamed of becoming a young adult novelist after reading a Judy Blume book? Now you can start writing your own tome with guidance from Blume herself.
Take your creativity to new heights by studying up on filmmaking with the director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet.
The Hell's Kitchen chef will teach you the skills to help you recreate your favorite restaurant dishes in the comfort of your own home.
If you've decided you want to hit the court and play tennis, you need to start by learning the basic techniques with the best player of all time, the Serena Williams.
The renowned fashion designer and style icon will take you through how to develop a product, build a brand, and more in the fashion industry.
Make recipes like tuna sashimi, pepper steak with red wine sauce, farro salad with roasted carrots and more with guidance from the celebrated Spago chef and restaurateur.
The former Disney CEO will take you through the media conglomerate's acquisitions of Pixar and Marvel, along with giving you his tips for successful negotiations and time management.
RuPaul's MasterClass includes a downloadable workbook that features a makeup glossary, a HERstory of drag, and a quiz to reveal your own drag personality.
The famous astrophysicist's lessons focus on the scientific method, cognitive bias, communication tactics, and more.
Hit those high notes with the Grammy-winning singer in 23 video lessons, featuring Aguilera's vocal warm-up exercises and an app that will identify your vocal range.
