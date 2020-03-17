15 MasterClasses You'll Wanna Stream Right Now: Simone Biles, RuPaul, Judy Blume & More

  • By
    &

by Mallory Carra | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 11:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Masterclass

Masterclass

We think these products are useful and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's never too late to learn a new skill—and thanks to technology, you can do it right from your computer. No textbooks needed.

MasterClass is an online education platform that features video classes from renowned experts in their fields, such as business, fashion, and cooking. For $15/a month (billed annually), you can take classes from the comfort of your home from an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, a Grammy-winning singer, and a Nobel Prize-winning economist.

We've rounded up the best MasterClasses you can dive into and all the newfound knowledge you've always wanted. Start your educational journey below!

Read

Everything You Need to Work Out From Home

Simone Biles Teaches Gymnastics

Learn vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and more from the 10-time gold medal-winner, who has already become an Olympic legend at just 23 years old.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Paul Krugman Teaches Economics and Society

The Nobel Prize-winning economist shares the key principles that shape major political and social issues, including health care, taxes, globalization, and more.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Timbaland Teaches Producing and Beatmaking

Jam with the Grammy-winning producer as he shows you how to collaborate with vocalists, layer new tracks, and create great hooks.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals

Master the fundamental techniques needed to make French pastries just like the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef who gave us the cronut and the famous bakeries that bear his name.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Stephen Curry Teaches Shooting, Ball-Handling, and Scoring

Shoot your shot by learning shooting, ball-handling, and scoring techniques with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Judy Blume Teaches Writing

Have you dreamed of becoming a young adult novelist after reading a Judy Blume book? Now you can start writing your own tome with guidance from Blume herself.

E-Comm: Products that work your brain
$15/month MasterClass
David Lynch Teaches Creativity and Film

Take your creativity to new heights by studying up on filmmaking with the director of Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home

The Hell's Kitchen chef will teach you the skills to help you recreate your favorite restaurant dishes in the comfort of your own home.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Serena Williams Teaches Tennis

If you've decided you want to hit the court and play tennis, you need to start by learning the basic techniques with the best player of all time, the Serena Williams.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Diane von Furstenberg Teaches Building a Fashion Brand

The renowned fashion designer and style icon will take you through how to develop a product, build a brand, and more in the fashion industry.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Wolfgang Puck Teaches Cooking

Make recipes like tuna sashimi, pepper steak with red wine sauce, farro salad with roasted carrots and more with guidance from the celebrated Spago chef and restaurateur.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Bob Iger Teaches Business Strategy and Leadership

The former Disney CEO will take you through the media conglomerate's acquisitions of Pixar and Marvel, along with giving you his tips for successful negotiations and time management.

E-Comm: Products that work your brain
$15/month MasterClass
RuPaul Teaches Self-Expression and Authenticity

RuPaul's MasterClass includes a downloadable workbook that features a makeup glossary, a HERstory of drag, and a quiz to reveal your own drag personality.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Neil deGrasse Tyson Teaches Scientific Thinking and Communication

The famous astrophysicist's lessons focus on the scientific method, cognitive bias, communication tactics, and more.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass
Christina Aguilera Teaches Singing

Hit those high notes with the Grammy-winning singer in 23 video lessons, featuring Aguilera's vocal warm-up exercises and an app that will identify your vocal range.

E-Comm: Masterclass
$15/month MasterClass

Keep getting your learn on with these products that will work your brain and these books coming to the big (and small) screen soon.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Christina Aguilera , Simone Biles , RuPaul , Serena Williams
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.