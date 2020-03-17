Inside Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's "Very Relaxed" Beach Day

by emily belfiore | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 11:25 AM
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are taking their reunion to the beach.
On Tuesday, The Bachelorette stars were spotted soaking up the sun together in Palm Beach, Fla. just days after igniting romance rumors with their reunion.
Donning a white bikini and enjoying the 27-year-old Florida native's company, Hannah caught some waves and hung out with her runner up, who was sporting a pair of pink swim trunks, and some pals.
"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a female friend and driven to the beach. The three of them sat around on the grass chatting for a while and were then joined by the rest of the group including [Tyler's brother] Ryan Cameron," an eyewitness shared. "They all played volleyball for a while and when finished they all cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played around together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area across the grass [separately]."
The eyewitness added, "Hannah wrapped up in a towel and sat chatting with the girls while the guys played more volleyball. After that, Hannah, Tyler and the female friend got into the same car and all left together."
AM / SplashNews.com
Despite the surprise nature of the 25-year-old Bachelor alum's visit, the eyewitness stressed that the dynamic duo appeared platonic during their beach trip, noting that "Hannah seemed to fit with them all perfectly."
"Hannah and Tyler spent four hours on the beach together, as there was no obvious PDA but they did appear to be affectionately engaged in each other's company," the source continued. "There was a lot of looking into each other's eyes and grinning. The two seemed very relaxed around each other, having easy going conversations with a lot of laughter and smiles."
"The mood was happy and jovial, upbeat and energetic," the eyewitness added. "They seemed to be a bunch of close friends who all know each other very well and enjoy a lot of fitness and sports activities."
This marks the third time that Hannah and Tyler were seen out and about together in recent weeks. Over the weekend, cameras caught the model picking Hannah up from the Palm Beach International Airport. An eagle-eyed fan also saw Tyler loading her suitcase into his car after she touched down in the Sunshine State.
"Tyler and Hannah seemed genuinely happy to see each other. They were very comfortable together, and their interactions seemed very friendly, natural and genuine," another source told E! News, adding that they didn't give off couple vibes. "Things didn't appear romantic. There was no PDA."
AM / SplashNews.com
While neither Hannah nor Tyler have addressed their reunion, an insider close to the stars shared with E! News that they've "gotten closer" recently in the wake of his mother Andrea Hermann Cameron's sudden passing earlier this month.
"They aren't dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom," a third source explained to E! News. "She reached out immediately and Tyler was grateful for her support. They have gotten closer recently and he's really thankful to have her around." The insider added, "Hannah knew his mother and it's comforting to him to have her support and be around him and his family."
After learning that Andrea had died, Hannah flew to Tyler's hometown of Jupiter to be with him. "Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron were at Miller's Ale House in Jupiter, Fla. on Saturday for a celebration for Andrea Cameron," an eyewitness told E! News of the duo's first reunion. "Hannah came to Miller's first, then Tyler showed up a little bit after and they sat over in the high-top area."
To show Tyler support, Hannah left him a heartfelt message on Instagram after he shared an emotional video of his mom's final moments: "Your momma would be really proud of you and how you are honoring here life with the platform you have. proud of you too TC."
