Inside Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's "Very Relaxed" Beach Day

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are taking their reunion to the beach.

On Tuesday, The Bachelorette stars were spotted soaking up the sun together in Palm Beach, Fla. just days after igniting romance rumors with their reunion.

Donning a white bikini and enjoying the 27-year-old Florida native's company, Hannah caught some waves and hung out with her runner up, who was sporting a pair of pink swim trunks, and some pals.

"Hannah and Tyler were picked up by a female friend and driven to the beach. The three of them sat around on the grass chatting for a while and were then joined by the rest of the group including [Tyler's brother] Ryan Cameron," an eyewitness shared. "They all played volleyball for a while and when finished they all cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The group joked and played around together in the water before walking back to the volleyball area across the grass [separately]."