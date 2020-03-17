Kim Kardashian's New Photo of Son Psalm West Might Be His Sweetest One Yet

Get ready for cuteness overload!
Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo of her son Psalm West. The precious pic showed the 10-month-old baby boy staring up at his mom while wearing a white and gray ensemble.
"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.
Needless to say, her famous family members agreed.
"Yes he is!!!!! What a cutie," momager Kris Jenner wrote in the comments section along with a series of heart-eye emojis.
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian all liked the post, as well.
Kim and Kayne West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate back in May 2019. They're also the proud parents to North West (6), Saint West (4) and Chicago West (2) and have shared several memorable moments over the years. From going on trips and attending Sunday Service to celebrating the holidays and just enjoying quality time together at home, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been loving life as a family of six.
"I think for some reason, four [kids] is really zen for me. I feel really balanced," Kim told E! News back in September. "All the kids get along so well. It seems like the baby brought in this energy to get all the kids to get along and love each other and they're all obsessed with each other now and supportive. I feel so lucky because it just feels really good."
Want to see even more cute photos of Psalm? Check out the gallery to see more adorable pictures.
Instagram
Say Cheese!
"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.
Instagram
Cousin Love
"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.
Instagram
Cuddle Bugs
Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.
Instagram
2019 Christmas Card
Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!
Instagram
Brotherly Love
"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.
Instagram
Cozy Cuties
How cute is this cuddle puddle?!
Instagram
Sweet Snuggles
"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"
Instagram
Cuddle Time
Rise and shine Psalm West! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North West.
Instagram
Family Photo
"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"
Instagram
Peace & Love
Look who decided to join the party?! Saint West appears to be in a great mood while joining Kim Kardashian's impromptu photo shoot.
Instagram
Night Night
Kim Kardashian shared this photo of Saint West, 3 and 1/2, "napping" with his 10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.
Instagram
Air Kisses!
The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Brotherly Love
"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!
Instagram
2 Months Old
Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
@nabil
Big Brother
Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
1 Month Old
In June 2019, month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm to Instagram. Just look at that face!
Instagram
1 Week Old
Six! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 9. A little more than a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter alongside the internet's first-ever photo of Psalm West.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE