Why Liam Hemsworth Is So Smitten With New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

It's not as if he needed to lick his wounds, so to speak, but amidst his split from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth found himself increasingly drawn to the shores of Australia.

Disentangling yourself from the person you spent the previous decade alongside being what it is, "He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective," a source told E! News last fall. And there was no better place for that than Byron Bay, the spot older brother Chris Hemsworth had decamped to some six years ago to be closer to family.

"He is with the people he loves and just taking each day as it comes," noted the source. "Everyone has been very supportive and trying to take his mind off of things. He's not in a rush to figure out where to go next."