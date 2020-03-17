Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over "Beautiful" Nephew After Malika Haqq Gives Birth

Auntie Koko is already in love with her new nephew.

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian celebrated the arrival of Malika Haqq's baby boy Ace Flores on Instagram. After her bestie shared the exciting news that she and ex O.T. Genesis' son was born on Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left her "beautiful nephew" a heartfelt message in the comments section.

"My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!!" the proud aunt wrote. "Ace, we have been waiting for you."

Malika's little bundle of joy also got a warm welcome from the rest of the Kardashian family. Kylie Jenner commented, "ace!!!!!!! i can't wait to meet him!!" Kendall Jenner also left the new mom a message: "congrats!!! love you." Chiming in, Kim Kardashian wrote, "He's perfect!!!! We can't wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!" Keeping things uplifting, Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Life is beautiful can't wait to smell him." Corey Gamble also sent the mother-son duo warm wishes, writing, "Congrats !!!!!!!!!!!"