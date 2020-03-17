Watch Penguins Go on a "Field Trip" Throughout Chicago Aquarium Amid Closure

The Shedd Aquarium is temporarily closed to the public—but not to these penguins.

The Chicago organization's official social media accounts posted videos of the adorable animals going on a "field trip to meet other animals at Shedd."

For instance, one penguin named Wellington checked out the fishes in the "Amazon Rising" exhibit. Another cute creature named Monte stopped by the "Polar Play Zone" to look at a few dolphins. The Shedd Aquarium noted some of the other animals "seemed interested in their unusual visitors," too.

But that's not all. Penguins Edward and Annie went for a walk through the rotunda.

"They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season," the Shedd Aquarium explained. "Every spring is nesting season for the penguins here at Shedd, and this year is no different! Next week, penguins, including Edward and Annie, will begin to build their nests."

The Shedd Aquarium promised to provide "nesting coverage," as well.