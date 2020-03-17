Watch Niall Horan Read Fans' 'Tweet Dreams' About Him

This what dreams are made of—literally!

On Monday, Niall Horan took a deep dive through Twitter with The Late Late Show for its hilarious new segment "Tweet Dreams," where the former One Direction star read the weird dreams that his fans have tweeted about him.

Kicking things off, Niall's first tweet involved a zombie apocalypse and some golf clubs: "I dreamt I was stuck w/ @NiallOfficial in a zombie apocalypse & we used our gold clubs as weapons." Unfazed by the fan's dream, Niall said, "Me too. And if that was the case, I would be using my golf clubs as weapons."

The tweets only got funnier from there. Another fan wrote, "I dreamt that Niall Horan's latest song was written and originally performed by Meat Loaf." After getting a chuckle out of the tweet, Niall said, "Not sure how I feel about it. But that's what dreams are for."