John Krasinski Put His "Marriage on the Line" By Making Emily Blunt Do This

Directing your significant other is tough—just ask John Krasinski.

On Monday, The Office alum stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan and recalled filming some of the grueling scenes in A Quiet Place 2 with his wife Emily Blunt. In fact, one scene was so intense, John joked that it basically put their "marriage on the line."

"There's a scene where I put her in a car and—if you saw it in the trailer—she's driving up the street," he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "All that is completely, totally real. And I realized as I was explaining to her all the things that are going to happen, like, ‘You're gonna hit this pedestrian and then these cars are gonna cut you off. And then a bus is gonna come at you at 40mph.' That's all happening to her. And I realized, ‘Oh, my God. I just put my marriage on the line. I might end my marriage in this shot.'"