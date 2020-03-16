Madison Prewett Reminds Us The Bachelor Finale Was Only a Week Ago

In the famous words of Ron Burgundy: Well, that escalated quickly.

Believe it or not but The Bachelor finale started last Monday with everyone talking about Madison Prewett's shocking departure from the ABC dating show. The 23-year-old star decided it was best if she left Peter Weber after feeling like they weren't on the same page.

"As much as we want this, I don't know that we can give each other what we need," she told the 28-year-old pilot. "We see things so differently. We expect such different things. There's always going to be this level of misunderstanding, and I don't want us to feel like we have to work into overtime to love each other."

And a day later, the two teased fans on After the Final Rose that they would work things out, especially after Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss decided to call off their engagement.