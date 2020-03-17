Free Shipping: Amazon, Target & More Stores Having Deals

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
by Katherine Riley | Tue., Mar. 17, 2020 4:00 AM
Many of us are trying to make the most out of being at home these days, and retailers are here to help. From one-stop shops like Amazon, Target and Walmart to your fashion faves like Anthropologie, Madewell and Revolve, check all out the stores offering free shipping deals.
Aerie: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.
Amazon: Enjoy fast free delivery on thousands of items with Amazon Prime.
American Eagle Outfitters: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.
Anthropologie: Free shipping on orders $50+.
Banana Republic: Free 2–3 day shipping on orders $100+ with code: BRSHIP.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Free shipping on orders $39+.
Bloomingdale's: Get an extra 20% off sale items; valid on a large selection of items with select exclusions until 1/20.
Coach: Free shipping on all orders within continental U.S.
Draper James: Free shipping on all orders.
Everlane: Free U.S. shipping on all orders.
Express: Free shipping on orders $50+.
Forever 21: Free standard shipping on orders $50+.
Gap: Free shipping on orders $50+.
H&M: Free shipping on orders $40+.
Home Depot: Free standard shipping and residential delivery on most orders $45+.
JCPenney: Free standard shipping on orders $49+.
Kohl's: Free shipping on orders $75+.
Lululemon: Free standard shipping on all orders.
Madewell: Free shipping for all Madewell insiders.
Macy's: Free shipping on orders $25+.
Nordstrom: Free standard shipping on all orders.
Nordstrom Rack: Free shipping on standard orders.
Old Navy: Free shipping on orders $50+.
Revolve: Free 2-day shipping on all orders.
Sephora: Free shipping with code FREESHIP.
Shopbop: Free standard shipping or free 2-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.
Target: Free 2-day shipping on orders $35+ or if you use your Target RedCard.
Urban Outfitters: Free shipping on orders $50+.
Walmart: Free shipping on orders $35+.
Wayfair: Free shipping on orders $49+.
