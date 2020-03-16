Pink's Advice to Fellow Parents With Kids at Home Can't Be Missed

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 5:22 PM
Pink is sharing some great tips for any parents or caregivers that are staying home with kids amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 40-year-old singer shared on Instagram a couple of ways she's helping her children Jameson Moon Hart and Willow Sage Hart stay occupied at home.
"Hi, everybody. We're sharing our love from home, I wanted to share something really cool that a friend sent to me. It's [about] how to make a schedule for your family. So we wake up before 9 a.m., go on our morning walk if we can or yoga if it's raining," the singer explained. "Academic time, chore time—today Willow vacuumed. Quiet time, then it's afternoon fresh air, dinner and then free TV time which she's really excited about and then bed time at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on whether you don't fight with your brother. Right?"
Last week, it was announced that major school districts throughout California would be shutting its schools down as precaution to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Times.
California joins at least 12 states that have already ordered the complete closure of their schools including New York, Florida, South Dakota, Ohio, New Jersey, Texas, Washington, Virginia and others.
As the closures continue, many people on social media are sharing the best ways to efficiently keep their children busy and engaged during these times.
P!nk continued by asking her followers for book recommendations as well.
She concluded her Instagram video by sending her viewers her "love and support."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on
"Thank you to our healthcare workers. I love you. Both of my nurse momma's, thank you. This is a crazy time but we have each other so let's figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind," she said. "I love you all. We're going to get through this. If you can, stay home. Please."
