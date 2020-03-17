See Meghan Markle and More Stars Who Dazzled in Green in Celebration of St. Patrick's Day

Green with envy!

Believe it or not, but St. Patrick's Day is officially here.

While many venues and events have canceled this year's festive plans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean you can't celebrate at home with some fun, festive and flirty fashion.

Luckily—see what we did there?—many of our favorite celebrities have been dazzling in green over the last few months.

From Meghan Markle turning heads in an emerald caped-gown during her and Prince Harry's royal farewell tour to Rihanna slipping into a glimmering mint-green design at the Sept. 2019 Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week.

During awards season, many of Hollywood's biggest stars also sashayed down the red carpet in the jewel-toned color, including Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Comer, Cynthia Erivo and many more.

That said, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish all donned the magical green hue at the 2020 Grammys, 2019 American Music Awards and other major events.