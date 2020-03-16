Keds x Draper James Is Blooming With Spring Styles You Need

by Carly Milne | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 2:48 PM
What happens when you mix southern charm with iconic sneakers? You get Keds x Draper James!
Keds and Draper James combined their unique fashion sensibilities to launch a capsule collection featuring four pairs of ridiculously cute sneakers. There's feminine floral prints and springy gingham that stands out, with a couple surprises thrown in for good measure. No matter what your spring style, you're sure to find a pair that speaks to your wardrobe.
The collection is available now, so shop it below!
Made of canvas and invoking Draper James' signature magnolia print, the iconic Champion sneaker gets an upgrade of epic proportions thanks to a little Southern charm. Florals and spring go hand in hand, so these sneaks will fit right in with your spring wardrobe.
These feminine slip-ons are covered in a fun, floral eyelet fabric that ads a romantic touch to otherwise casual shoes. They work with everything from denim to dresses, and their easy-going slip-on style will make them your go-to pair in no time.
Every closet needs a classic chambray shirt, so why not some chambray sneakers? These lace-ups are the ideal everyday sneaker, and they come with three different pair of laces—white, navy, and gingham—for days where you want to mix things up a little. They're the perfect walking shoe, with a flexible, textured rubber outsole.
"Dolly Check" is Draper James-speak for oversized gingham print, which this sneak has in a big way. All the better to go with its elevated platform, which begs to be worn with this season's wide-leg pant trend. Plus, they're extra cozy thanks to a Dream Foam footbed.
Make sure you check out some other hot collabs, like Justine Skye x H&M and Playboy x Misguided!
