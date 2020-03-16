Keds x Draper James Is Blooming With Spring Styles You Need

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 2:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Draper James x Keds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What happens when you mix southern charm with iconic sneakers? You get Keds x Draper James!

Keds and Draper James combined their unique fashion sensibilities to launch a capsule collection featuring four pairs of ridiculously cute sneakers. There's feminine floral prints and springy gingham that stands out, with a couple surprises thrown in for good measure. No matter what your spring style, you're sure to find a pair that speaks to your wardrobe.

The collection is available now, so shop it below!

Read

Justine Skye x H&M Will Get You Ready to Party

Champion DJ Magnolia

Made of canvas and invoking Draper James' signature magnolia print, the iconic Champion sneaker gets an upgrade of epic proportions thanks to a little Southern charm. Florals and spring go hand in hand, so these sneaks will fit right in with your spring wardrobe.

Draper James x Keds
$65 Keds
Double Decker DJ Eyelet

These feminine slip-ons are covered in a fun, floral eyelet fabric that ads a romantic touch to otherwise casual shoes. They work with everything from denim to dresses, and their easy-going slip-on style will make them your go-to pair in no time.

Draper James x Keds
$70 Keds
Kickstart DJ Chambray

Every closet needs a classic chambray shirt, so why not some chambray sneakers? These lace-ups are the ideal everyday sneaker, and they come with three different pair of laces—white, navy, and gingham—for days where you want to mix things up a little. They're the perfect walking shoe, with a flexible, textured rubber outsole.

Draper James x Keds
$70 Keds
Triple Kick DJ Dolly Check

"Dolly Check" is Draper James-speak for oversized gingham print, which this sneak has in a big way. All the better to go with its elevated platform, which begs to be worn with this season's wide-leg pant trend. Plus, they're extra cozy thanks to a Dream Foam footbed.

Draper James x Keds
$75 Keds

Make sure you check out some other hot collabs, like Justine Skye x H&M and Playboy x Misguided!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Designer Collaborations , Shoes , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.