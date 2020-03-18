See Andy Cohen Confront Danielle Staub for Refusing to Join the RHONJ Reunion

Where oh where shall Danielle Staub sit?

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Andy Cohen confronts the OG housewife as she's refusing to come out of her dressing room. Why? Well, it seems the Bravolebrity has an issue with where she's seated on the dais.

"She's refusing to come out?" a shocked Andy is heard saying.

"She is not coming out unless she's sitting next to you," someone from the control room confirms.

In order to get to the bottom of this, Andy goes to speak with Danielle directly. While the conversation starts out pleasant enough, with Andy complimenting Danielle's look and the two sharing a double kiss, it doesn't take long for things to become awkward.

"I need to be heard…but I do not want to sit anywhere, except for next to you," the RHONJ veteran demands.

According to Danielle, she "couldn't hear anything that you said to me last reunion." As Danielle details to Andy, anytime she opens her mouth, "that trout mouth never shuts up." (We assume, she means former friend Margaret Josephs.)