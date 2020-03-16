Step on the Floor in Shoes From Jennifer Lopez's New Collection at DSW

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 2:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love Jennifer Lopez' style, but can't justify a $1,000 pair of shoes, you won't want to miss her new shoe collection at DSW, called JLO Jennifer Lopez. With all items from sexy heels to edgy flats ranging in price from only $59 to $189, you'll be ready to step on the floor in style thanks to J.Lo.

"This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami," Lopez says. "We're bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that's representative of Miami. With this collection, it's my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self."

Lopez' shoes will be available to help you stay true to your most authentic self both in stores in the U.S. and Canada and online. Now, shop our favorites from her collection below! Plus, be on the lookout for more styles coming soon.

Read

Jennifer Lopez's Guess Edit: Hustle and Snag These 10 Items Now

Angelique Sneaker in Snake

Snake print has been everywhere this spring, and shines on these faux-leather sneakers. The 1.5 inch flatform heel will give you just the right height boost.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$80 DSW
Ayaba Studded Flat

These flats are dressy enough for work while remaining super comfortable. They add edge to any outfit with their studded trim.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$70 DSW
Brita Embellished Block Heel

If you're going for drinks, don these embellished block heels. They're the perfect night-out shoe with their rhinestone covered heels and smoky lucite straps.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$70 DSW
Florella Ankle-Wrap Pump

Hit the club in this power heel with a pointed toe. The mesh looks is perfect for the weather that's heating up and the ankle wrap detail is super sexy.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$70 DSW
Larina Asymmetrical Mule

Wow in these mules with a gem-cut column heel. Their asymmetrical strap is super fashion-forward.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$80 DSW
Loryetta Ankle-Strap Pump

For a glamorous night out, strap on these gem-cut column-heel pumps. Their pointed toes will make your legs look a mile long and the mirrored metallic heels are extra glitzy.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$80 DSW
Malika Platform Sandal

If you really want to make a statement, these sky-high heels will get the job done in a snap. Their metallic platforms and ankle straps will turn heads. 

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$80 DSW
Parlata Transparent Pump in Natural Leopard

Make these flashy leopard pumps the statement piece of your outfit. They create the illusion of taking floating steps thanks to sheer paneling. 

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$70 DSW
Pelana Point-Toe Pump

This basic white faux-leather pump is special thanks to its subtle snake print. Plus, the gold accent on the heel adds a touch of glam.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$70 DSW
Wynona Transparent Slingback Sandal

These illusion heels are sure to garner compliments. Note the emerald-cut rhinestones lining the illusion lucite.

Ecomm: J.Lo shoe line at DSW, Jennifer Lopez
$90 DSW

In the mood to shop? Stay dry with this stylish rain gear and don't forget to buy Easter décor to get your home hoppin'.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion , Designer Collaborations , Shoes
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.