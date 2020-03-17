Summer House's Kyle Might Be Single After Explosive Drunken Fight With Fiancée Amanda

Have Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula reached their respective breaking points?

In this exclusive sneak peek from tomorrow night's brand new episode of Summer House, Kyle comes home drunk after a night of partying and his fiancée is not happy about it, especially since she hasn't heard from him in hours.

"It's 1:30 in the morning and I still didn't hear from you," Amanda tells Kyle after delivering a sharp smack to his shoulder.

"Oh yeah, because that was top of mind, the s--t that we were doing," Kyle slurs.

"I'm never top of mind!" Amanda yells. "My fiancé doesn't pick up my phone calls."

"I'm done with you," Kyle retorts as he walks away from his furious other half.