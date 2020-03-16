Met Gala 2020 Postponed Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 12:36 PM
Fashion's biggest night out has been put on hold.
According to Vogue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this afternoon that the 2020 Met Gala has been postponed indefinitely. It was originally scheduled to be held on May 4.
In an internal email sent to Met staffers, it was announced that the museum "will remain closed through Saturday, April 4." In addition, because the Centers for Disease Control advised that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum has decided all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.
"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Anna Wintour revealed. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."
It was previously announced that Emma Stone and Meryl Streep would serve as co-chairs for the pop culture event. The A-listers would be joined by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and, of course, Anna.
In fact, the event would serve as Meryl's first Met Gala ever. At this time, it is too soon to confirm if the postponement will affect who will organize this year's event.
Back in November 2019, the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art also revealed the 150th annual Met Gala's theme: About Time: Fashion and Duration.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
While speaking to The New York Times, Costume Institute's curator Andrew Bolton explained that the theme was inspired by several Virginia Woolf novels and theories of the early-20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson, who believed time was more of an ever-evolving stream rather than a series of isolated moments.
Using time as its guide, the exhibit was expected to feature 160 pieces of women's fashion that encompass the theme from the last 150 years.
As pop culture fans know, the Met Gala is one of New York's most star-studded events. The biggest names in movies, fashion, sports, music and more come together for a special evening celebrating the arts.
Ultimately, the Met Gala is just one of the many events that has been postponed or canceled because of the Coronavirus.
Earlier this month, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kids Choice Awards and ACM Awards were put on hold. In addition Stagecoach and Coachella Music Festivals were moved to October in Indio, Calif.
Live Nation has also pressed pause on all of their music tours across the country as many Americans follow health official guidelines and choose to social distance.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?