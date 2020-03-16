Everything You Need to Work Out From Home

  • By
    &

by Carly Milne | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Everything You Need to Work Out From Home

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You may not be able to make it into the gym right now, but that doesn't mean your workouts have to stop!

In fact, there's plenty of great gear out there that can help you continue your fitness pursuits at home. From dumbbells to resistance bands to medicine balls and even the perfect leggings, your exercise routine doesn't have to miss a beat.

Shop below for everything you need to break a sweat at home!

Read

Spring Leggings & More Workout Wear to Update Your Gym Bag

Ododos Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants

These fabu leggings come in sizes X-Small through XXX-Large. They're available in full-length or capri, and in more than 20 color options.

E-Comm: Amazon Leggings
$22 Amazon
AmazonBasics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat

As one of Gabrielle Union's personal faves, this 100% NBR foam exercise mat is perfect for yoga, pilates and any kind of floor workout routine that you do. It offers a textured surface and extra cushioning support thanks to its 1/2-inch thick lightweight but durable foam.

Gabrielle Union Shares her Amazon Fitness Finds
$19 Amazon
AmazonBasics Neoprene Dumbbells

Get your guns in check with dumbbells ranging in weights from five pounds up to 15. Though they're made of cast iron, they're coated in neoprene so they're durable and give you a non-slip grip, so no worries about dropping them when you're in the middle of an intense set. These start at $9 for a one-pound pair and go up to $39 for a 12-pound pair.

Gabrielle Union Shares her Amazon Fitness Finds
10lb $30 Amazon
AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller

Aid your recovery and work the tension out of sore muscles with this foam roller, made of high density expanded polypropylene to give you a deeper massage than other foam rollers. That means it's extra firm, so you can also use it for balancing and strengthening exercises, but it's still lightweight and easy to carry.

Gabrielle Union Shares her Amazon Fitness Finds
$23 Amazon
Perfect Fitness Ab Carver

This ab roller features built-in resistance, ergonomic handles, and an ultra-wide wheel tread so you have stability whether you're working your center core, or going for your obliques. The handles are removable for easy storage, and there's even a high-density kneepad to help with comfort while you're carving.

Gabrielle Union Shares her Amazon Fitness Finds
$35
$33 Amazon
AmazonBasics Medicine Ball

Work your arms, core, legs and more in a whole new way with this medicine ball, ranging in weight from four pounds (for $22) up to 20 (for $45). Not only will it work you out, it'll help you build your core strength, balance and coordination... and while it has a good grip, it also bounces off hard surfaces if you get butterfingers (or it's part of your workout to throw it). Serena Williams recommends this one!

Serena Williams' Amazon Picks For The New Year
4lb $22 Amazon
DMI Mini Stepper Exerciser

Maybe you can't get your steps in, or you just want to do your steps a little differently. This mini stepper exerciser will help. It features a built-in digital monitor that tells you how long you've been stepping and how many steps you've taken, and a pulley system that allows for smoother strides and lower impact. And it's ready to use right out of the box, complete with two AA batteries.

Serena Williams' Amazon Picks For The New Year
$82 Amazon
AmazonBasics 30 to 60 Pound Resistance Pull Up Band

This little resistance band is about to become your best friend. You can use it for just about everything from assisted chin-ups and pull-ups to bicep curls, and even stretching when you're done with your workout. It's made from thick, durable rubber and offers weight resistance of 30 to 60 pounds.

Everything You Need to Work Out From Home
$12 Amazon

Check out more home fitness options from Gabrielle Union and Serena Williams' Amazon stores!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.