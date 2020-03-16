Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 11:37 AM
Idris Elba has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The actor took to social media on Monday to share the health news with his fans. Along with a video message, Elba wrote, "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic."
"Hey, what's up guys? So this morning I got some test results back for Coronavirus and it came back positive," Elba said in his video message. "Yep. And it sucks. Listen, I'm doing OK. Sabrina hasn't been tested and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got the results back today."
"Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," Elba continued. "So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance okay? We've told our families, they're very supportive."
"We told our colleagues and you know, transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you're feeling ill, if you feel like you should be tested or you've been exposed, go do something about it alright? It's really important," the 47-year-old star said. "Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it's been bulls--t but now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other."
"There's so many people whose lives have been affected from those who lost people they love to people that don't even have it and lost their livelihoods. This is real, alright? I just wanted to share my news with you guys and I will keep you updated as how I'm doing, so far we're feeling OK," Elba concluded his post. "Alright, man. Stay positive and don't freak out."
Elba's post comes hours after actress Olga Kurylenko shared with her followers that she's tested positive for Coronavirus. And last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared that they've also tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks told his Instagram followers. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," Hanks continued. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"
Hanks also promised that they would keep fans updated, which they have been on social media.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?