Why Ben Affleck Was Ready For Another Shot at Love

To those on the New Orleans set of their psychological thriller, it was instantly clear it could be be de Armas, 31, an actress who earned a Golden Globe nod for her turn in this year's Knives Out. "They had great chemistry right from the start," a source told People of the pair who play husband and wife in the November release.

But if the National Theater School of Cuba alum seemed transfixed during filming, it was with the two-time Oscar winner's talent. "The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role," she recently told Vogue Spain. "His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy."

Continued the actress, who shot to fame as part of the Spanish drama series El Internado, "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite."