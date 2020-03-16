Khloe Kardashian Reveals Where She Stands With Tristan Thompson Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight on where she stands with Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a precious pic of herself twinning with True Thompson. The sweet snapshot showed the mother-daughter duo sporting matching white pajamas and sharing some cute cuddles.

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe captioned the image.

True's father, Tristan Thompson, also commented on the photo with three heart emojis. But don't get it twisted. When a follower asked if this post meant Khloe and Tristan are back together, the Good American head didn't waste any time addressing the speculation.

"It means her parents love her beyond measure," Khloe replied.

This wasn't the first time a follower had questioned their status. Fans also had some questions after the Cleveland Cavaliers player left some flirty comments on social media. For instance, he wrote "saucy" underneath a photo of Khloe two weeks ago and called her "perfection" in a comment in November.