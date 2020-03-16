Why Lady Gaga Did Not Like Being Single

Lady Gagajust wanted some stupid love.
On the heels of dropping her new single for her upcoming sixth studio album, "Stupid Love," the world-famous entertainer is in the midst of her own romance with Michael Polansky, which comes a year after ending her engagement to Christian Carino. As she recalled in a radio interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, there was a time in between when she was single—and not so happy about it.
"It was a really hard process for me because I was going through a time in my life…I was actually having a lot of trouble with it," the Oscar winner said. "I did not like being single. I felt like my career had kind of taken over everything and that my personal life was something that I didn't get to have as much time to pursue and have control over and I got very sad," she explained, noting she was also facing other traumas in her life at the time.
When it came time for making music, though, Gaga took an unexpectedly celebratory route, which she said showed her how strong she was and that she was "strong enough to let go."
"It made me not only make a song that now is really big all over the world and I'm so proud, but it also made me open for a place where I could fall in love," Gaga said. "I think that opening your heart in that way is very difficult and it's scary."
Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the message of "Stupid Love" is all the more meaningful. "I really wanted with 'Stupid Love' to put a sense of positivity in the world and remind people that we have love and that it's the most beautiful thing that we have and that kindness still exists even though things don't always feel easy and can feel really hard," she told the hosts.
"I think it's really great to feel grateful for what we do have and love is one of those things."