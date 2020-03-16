Cheer's La'Darius Marshall and More React to Daytona Cancellation Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Navarro cheerleaders won't be heading to Daytona Beach, Fla. this year.

On Sunday, Varsity Spirit announced the decision to cancel all scheduled events for "at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season." This includes the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship, which was scheduled for April 8 to April 12.

"As you may have seen, the CDC just announced their recommendation to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks," a statement on the company's website read. "With that recommendation, we have made the decision to not proceed as planned with scheduled events for at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season. We are actively exploring all options, including rescheduling events, extending the competition season, and hosting virtual competitions, to continue to provide a competition experience for the thousands of athletes who have worked so hard this year to compete. We are hopeful this situation will improve, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented situation. We will continue to update you with more information as soon as it's available."