Tom Hanks' Son Colin Weighs In After Dad Sparks Vegemite Debate

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 5:13 AM
Tom Hanks has sparked a bit of a debate.
On Sunday, the 63-year-old actor posted a photo of some toast with Vegemite, which he appeared to be eating during his time in isolation in Australia. The Oscar winner and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been in isolation since they both tested positive for coronavirus last week.
"Thanks to the Helpers," Hanks captioned the photo of the meal. "Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx."
After seeing the photo, many fans took to social media to comment on the amount of Vegemite the Forrest Gump star had spread across his toast.
"Dear Tom, that's lovely but you spread the Vegemite way too thick," author Jane Caro tweeted. "The secret to Vegemite toast is 1/3 Vegemite to 2/3 butter maximum. And add smashed avocado for extra awesomeness."
"Gee, that's a lot of Vegemite," TV host Michael Rowland added.
Even chef Gordon Ramsay admitted the toast seemed to be "missing a little butter on that Vegemite."
"Bet well Gx," he wrote on Instagram.
Others, however, didn't seem as concerned about Hanks' Vegemite proportions.
"Don't listen to him Hanx," actor Daniel MacPherson tweeted, "thicker the spread, less time in bed. Get well."
Hanks' son, Colin, also couldn't resist joining in on the debate.
"I've been saying, 'That's way too much for one piece of toast,' to him for years," he tweeted.
Hanks and Wilson, who were reportedly in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley movie, were tested for coronavirus after feeling under the weather.
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the Cast Away star wrote on Instagram last week. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
He then explained "we Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires."
Since then the dynamic duo have continued to post updates on social media.
"Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," he wrote last week. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"
Then, paraphrasing his famous line from A League of Their Own, he wrote, "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."
