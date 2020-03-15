Hannah Brown Travels to Florida to See Tyler Cameron for a Second Time

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Mar. 15, 2020 6:03 PM
In good company!
Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown seem to be enjoying each other's company more than ever. Need proof? The two were spotted hanging out in Florida... for a second time in the last few days.
That's right, The Bachelorette star was seen at the Palm Beach International Airport with Cameron over the weekend. The 27-year-old star not only picked up Hannah from the airport, but an eagle-eyed fan captured footage of him loading her suitcases into his car.
The dynamic duo appeared to be "happy" over their reunion, a source shared with E! News.
"Tyler and Hannah seemed genuinely happy to see each other. They were very comfortable together, and their interactions seemed very friendly, natural and genuine," the insider told us.
However, the source pointed out that the reality TV personalities kept things low-key. "Things didn't appear romantic," the source explained of their airport reunion. "There was no PDA."
For Bachelor Nation fans shipping Tyler and Hannah, fret not. Just because they didn't show any PDA at the airport, doesn't mean the chemistry isn't there.
Courtesy: S𝖾𝗋𝖾𝗇𝖺 W𝗈𝗈𝖽𝗐𝖺𝗋𝖽
A separate source explained to us that they've "gotten closer" recently.
And considering this marks the second time Hannah has flown to Florida to meet with Tyler, it seems they certainly enjoy spending time with each other.
For this trip, the insider revealed that the Alabama native plans to stay with the 27-year-old star for a few days before heading home to be with her family.
"They aren't dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom [Andrea Hermann Cameron]," the second insider explained. "She reached out immediately and Tyler was grateful for her support. They have gotten closer recently and he's really thankful to have her around."
The source added, "Hannah knew his mother and it's comforting to him to have her support and be around him and his family."
As previously mentioned, The Bachelorette star visited the model last Saturday after news broke that his mother died due to suffering from brain aneurysm.
At this time, both Tyler and Hannah have yet to publicly comment on their recent hangouts.
