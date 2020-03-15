Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz "Staying Apart" as They Await Coronavirus Test Results

Heidi Klum says she finally got tested for the novel coronavirus after saying last week that she felt ill and was unable to get a test.

Now, the 46-year-old America's Got Talent judge and supermodel awaits the results as she self-quarantines at home. Meanwhile, her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, recently returned from abroad, got tested for the virus as well and is also hunkering down at their house...away from her.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill," Klum wrote on Instagram on Friday night. "To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️"

Klum shared a video of her and her husband, 30, kissing through a closed window.