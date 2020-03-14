Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Show Major PDA During Costa Rica Trip

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Mar. 14, 2020 1:34 PM

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen look more in love than ever while the couple enjoy a trip to Costa Rica, hanging by the beach. 

The 42-year-old NFL player and the 39-year-old model were spotted in cozying up in Costa Rica by the beach, showing off some major PDA.

In pictures, published by the Daily Mail, the couple can be seen taking a relaxing stroll by the beach. The former Victoria's Secret Angel was sporting a navy two-piece bikini while her husband showed off his athletic figure in only a pair of checkered white and red swimming trunks.

In one photo in particular, Bündchen can be seen wrapping her arms around her beau's neck and passionately kissing him as they enjoyed their stroll by the beach.

It seems as though the couple was also enjoying their trip in Costa Rica with their children, 10-year-old Benjamin and their 7-year-old daughter Vivian.

Most recently, the couple celebrated their 11-year anniversary in February.

Photos

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Met Gala Moments

Perhaps their time to Costa Rica this month is a belated celebration.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Instagram

Instagram / Tom Brady

After all, as fans may recall, the two wed in Costa Rica back in 2009 after first saying "I Do" surrounded by only their immediate family at a catholic church in Santa Monica.

