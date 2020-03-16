NYX Cosmetics Is Turning 21! Celebrate With Deals on Their Bestsellers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have you heard? Beloved makeup brand NYX Cosmetics just turned 21 years old!

They have a lot to celebrate. For example, did you know that they sell one Butter Gloss every 15 seconds, which means they've sold over 10 million of them since it launched in 2013? Or that their Matte Setting Spray is the best-selling setting spray in the U.S.? And they've been a cruelty-free brand ever since they came on to the scene back in 1999? It's true!

Better yet, NYX wants us to celebrate with them! Until March 16, you can get a free mini Butter Gloss in Crème Brulee when you buy a best seller. Then, from March 17 to 22, when you spend $30, you get 20% off. Spend $45, and you'll get 25% off. Spend $60, and you'll get 30% off plus a free Love You So Mochi palette!

Start off your shopping cart with some of our favorite NYX items below!