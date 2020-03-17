Laura Marano Reveals What's in Her Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do you ever wonder what's in a celeb's bag?

And most importantly, which essentials they carry around to make sure they are always camera-ready? Well if you were curious, singer and actress Laura Marano's handbag is packed with everything one would need to stay healthy and connected.

Aside from typical bag essentials like a wallet and phone, Laura exclusively shared with E! News all of the beauty essentials she keeps with her to maintain her glowing skin. With little time to put on a full face of makeup between growing her singing and acting careers, the star of Netflix's Saving Zoe revealed carrying concealer and First Aid's Coconut Skin Smoothing Priming moisturizer is a must!

"First Aid Beauty products are all about hydrating and smoothing skin, which honestly has been a game changer for me, and I know it has been for a lot of people," the singer shared with us.